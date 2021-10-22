    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Absence Of On Loan Liverpool Defender Rhys Williams Explained By Swansea Head Coach

    Author:

    Over recent weeks Liverpool centre back Rhys Williams has barely featured for Swansea City during his loan spell. Whites Head coach Russell Martin has been explaining some of the reasons why ahead of their match with Birmingham City tomorrow.

    After featuring so often for Liverpool last season, the England under 21 international probably expected to be a first team regular during his spell in Wales but things have not gone as smoothly as he may have hoped. The comments of Martin however should help to re-assure the 20 year old.

    Rhys Williams

    Talking ahead of the Swans game at Birmingham tomorrow, Martin has given the reasons why he feels Williams has not played as often as expected.

    Difficult Start To Life At Swansea

    Martin acknowledged that Williams had a difficult start to his loan spell at Swansea but has responded well.

    "He’s been good. He’s responded brilliantly. He had a tough week or two after what happened at Luton, then Brighton was a difficult evening. He showed great bravery to come out and play straight away."

    "After that he’s recovered really well. We’ve had a lot of chats, Liverpool sent their loan manager down and he’s been really impressed with what he’s seen and the way Rhys has trained and worked. It's part of every young player’s journey, sometimes you have to be patient."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Injury Meant Williams Lost His Place

    "He only came out of the team in the first place because he had a tight groin. He’s found it really hard to come back in because the boys have played so well, and he understands that."

    "He’s trained with a smile on his face and he deserved to get on the pitch (vs West Brom) to help us see the game out."

    Check out whether Williams features in the game at Birmingham in our loan round-up on Monday.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
    Transfers

    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    55 minutes ago
    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
    Interviews

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

    3 hours ago
    Eric Bailly lunges catching Nat Phillips in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.
    Match Coverage

    A Look Back At The Last Time Liverpool Faced Manchester United In The Premier League

    4 hours ago
    Liverpool-v-united
    Match Coverage

    Roberto Firmino or Cristiano Ronaldo? Luke Shaw or Andy Robertson? Manchester United v Liverpool Combined XI

    4 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Luke Shaw
    Match Coverage

    Mohamed Salah v Luke Shaw, Cristiano Ronaldo v Virgil van Dijk & More; Manchester United v Liverpool Key Battles

    5 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah
    News

    Liverpool And FSG Know That They Have To Pay For Mohamed Salah To Stay

    6 hours ago
    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 14, 2009: We've won it five times... Liverpool's Fernando Torres reminds fans of his club's European pedigree as he celebrates scoring the equalising goal against Manchester United during the Premiership match at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
    Articles

    Watch: Is This Liverpool’s Best Premier League Goal Against Manchester United At Old Trafford?

    6 hours ago