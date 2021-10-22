Absence Of On Loan Liverpool Defender Rhys Williams Explained By Swansea Head Coach

Over recent weeks Liverpool centre back Rhys Williams has barely featured for Swansea City during his loan spell. Whites Head coach Russell Martin has been explaining some of the reasons why ahead of their match with Birmingham City tomorrow.

After featuring so often for Liverpool last season, the England under 21 international probably expected to be a first team regular during his spell in Wales but things have not gone as smoothly as he may have hoped. The comments of Martin however should help to re-assure the 20 year old.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Talking ahead of the Swans game at Birmingham tomorrow, Martin has given the reasons why he feels Williams has not played as often as expected.

Difficult Start To Life At Swansea

Martin acknowledged that Williams had a difficult start to his loan spell at Swansea but has responded well.

"He’s been good. He’s responded brilliantly. He had a tough week or two after what happened at Luton, then Brighton was a difficult evening. He showed great bravery to come out and play straight away."

"After that he’s recovered really well. We’ve had a lot of chats, Liverpool sent their loan manager down and he’s been really impressed with what he’s seen and the way Rhys has trained and worked. It's part of every young player’s journey, sometimes you have to be patient."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Injury Meant Williams Lost His Place

"He only came out of the team in the first place because he had a tight groin. He’s found it really hard to come back in because the boys have played so well, and he understands that."

"He’s trained with a smile on his face and he deserved to get on the pitch (vs West Brom) to help us see the game out."

Check out whether Williams features in the game at Birmingham in our loan round-up on Monday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage



Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook