November 14, 2021
Loanee Liverpool Goalkeeper Viteszlav Jaros Wins Player Of The Year For St Patricks Athletic

Czech goalkeeper Viteszlav Jaros has won the senior player of the year award whilst on loan in Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic.

The 20-year-old keeper was on the bench for the Reds last season against Ajax and Mijdtylland, and has played a key role in helping the Saints to second in the SSE Airtricity League.

Jaros kept 10 clean sheets in 33 starts, making a huge impression across the Irish Sea in his short time with the club.

The youth international has also featured in three FAI Cup ties, with St Pat's set to face Bohemians in the final of the competition on Sunday November 28.

He began his time at the Academy with the U18s under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard and, in his second season, helped the Reds win the FA Youth Cup.

Jaros was part of the squad that lifted the prestigious trophy having beaten Manchester City on penalties in the final.

The stopper then stepped up to U23 level and appeared for the first team in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers in July 2019.

He clearly has a bright future ahead.

Vitezslav Jaros
