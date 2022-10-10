Luis Diaz Injury Forces Him Out For The Year After Liverpool’s Loss To Arsenal

Liverpool had a terrible afternoon at the Emirates yesterday. Despite pulling the score line back twice, a Bakayo Saka penalty finished the visitors off once and for all.

The Reds looked to be back in the game after an early equaliser in the second half, but failure to get the ball cleared several times led to a penalty given away by Thiago Alcantara.

The disappointment didn’t end there for Jurgen Klopp and the red fanbase, as Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold both picked up injuries. Alexander-Arnold took a studs challenge from Gabriel Martinelli, while Diaz was kicked by Thomas Partey.

Fears began to mount when the Colombian was seen with crutches and a knee brace leaving the Emirates stadium. With a huge number of matches coming up, will Liverpool cope with their season’s best player?

Luis Diaz Injury Length

According to reports from Colombia, via Paul Joyce, Luis Diaz is out until after the World Cup with a knee injury.

The Times journalist also revealed that the forward will not be needing surgery, which is a small ray of sunlight amongst the clouds.

Injury Mechanisms on Twitter claims it seems to be a grade 2 MCL sprain or tear, which will see the winger out between 6-8 weeks.

IMAGO / PA Images

The return of Diogo Jota is timely and he will likely cover for Diaz whilst being out. Diaz has been arguably Liverpool’s best player in this terrible start to the season so the Portuguese forward has big shoes to fill.

How big of a miss is Luis Diaz and is Liverpool’s season already over?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |