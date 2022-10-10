Luis Diaz Injury Forces Him Out For The Year After Liverpool’s Loss To Arsenal
Liverpool had a terrible afternoon at the Emirates yesterday. Despite pulling the score line back twice, a Bakayo Saka penalty finished the visitors off once and for all.
The Reds looked to be back in the game after an early equaliser in the second half, but failure to get the ball cleared several times led to a penalty given away by Thiago Alcantara.
The disappointment didn’t end there for Jurgen Klopp and the red fanbase, as Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold both picked up injuries. Alexander-Arnold took a studs challenge from Gabriel Martinelli, while Diaz was kicked by Thomas Partey.
Fears began to mount when the Colombian was seen with crutches and a knee brace leaving the Emirates stadium. With a huge number of matches coming up, will Liverpool cope with their season’s best player?
Luis Diaz Injury Length
According to reports from Colombia, via Paul Joyce, Luis Diaz is out until after the World Cup with a knee injury.
The Times journalist also revealed that the forward will not be needing surgery, which is a small ray of sunlight amongst the clouds.
Read More
Injury Mechanisms on Twitter claims it seems to be a grade 2 MCL sprain or tear, which will see the winger out between 6-8 weeks.
The return of Diogo Jota is timely and he will likely cover for Diaz whilst being out. Diaz has been arguably Liverpool’s best player in this terrible start to the season so the Portuguese forward has big shoes to fill.
How big of a miss is Luis Diaz and is Liverpool’s season already over?
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal
- Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke
- 'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
- ‘I Expect Salah Will Be Dropped Soon’ - Pundit Makes Startling Claim Amid Liverpool’s Poor Form
- Jurgen Klopp’s Job At Liverpool Not On The Line With Sacking Unlikely By FSG
- Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |