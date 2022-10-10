Skip to main content
Luis Diaz Injury Forces Him Out For The Year After Liverpool’s Loss To Arsenal

IMAGO / PA Images

Luis Diaz Injury Forces Him Out For The Year After Liverpool’s Loss To Arsenal

Luis Diaz’s injury length has been revealed and it is not good news for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool had a terrible afternoon at the Emirates yesterday. Despite pulling the score line back twice, a Bakayo Saka penalty finished the visitors off once and for all. 

The Reds looked to be back in the game after an early equaliser in the second half, but failure to get the ball cleared several times led to a penalty given away by Thiago Alcantara. 

imago1015849100h

The disappointment didn’t end there for Jurgen Klopp and the red fanbase, as Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold both picked up injuries. Alexander-Arnold took a studs challenge from Gabriel Martinelli, while Diaz was kicked by Thomas Partey. 

Fears began to mount when the Colombian was seen with crutches and a knee brace leaving the Emirates stadium. With a huge number of matches coming up, will Liverpool cope with their season’s best player?

Luis Diaz Injury Length

According to reports from Colombia, via Paul Joyce, Luis Diaz is out until after the World Cup with a knee injury. 

The Times journalist also revealed that the forward will not be needing surgery, which is a small ray of sunlight amongst the clouds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injury Mechanisms on Twitter claims it seems to be a grade 2 MCL sprain or tear, which will see the winger out between 6-8 weeks.

Liverpool Luis Diaz

The return of Diogo Jota is timely and he will likely cover for Diaz whilst being out. Diaz has been arguably Liverpool’s best player in this terrible start to the season so the Portuguese forward has big shoes to fill. 

How big of a miss is Luis Diaz and is Liverpool’s season already over?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolArsenal

Schedule

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Reportedly Targeting Three Jude Bellingham Alternatives

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luiz Diaz Hints At The Extent Of His Injury Following Arsenal Defeat

By Alex Caddick
Luis Diaz
News

Liverpool Amass More Injuries In Worst Start To Season Under Jurgen Klopp

By Justin Foster
Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

Watch: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Match Highlights, Saka Penalty Wins Three Points For The Gunners

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jordan Henderson
News

Match Report: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool | Defeat At The Emirates For Klopp's Men

By Jim Nichol-Turner
imago1015854538h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings - Liverpool Suffer 3-2 Defeat Away To Martinelli Inspired Arsenal

By Alex Caddick
Arsenal
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts: Full Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool

By Matty Orme
Match Coverage

Watch Goal: Bukayo Saka Penalty To Restore Arsenal's Lead

By Owen Cummings