Luis Diaz' Liverpool Shirt Number Revealed

Recent reports have claimed that Liverpool's new star signing Luis Diaz is going to take a very memorable Liverpool number.

With it looking very likely that Liverpool are going to announce the signing of Porto's Luis Diaz in the coming days, the next big thing on everyone's mind is what number he will be donning at Liverpool.

Luis Diaz Lars Bender

The Colombian currently wears number 7 with Porto. However, James Milner occupies that shirt, but with him leaving in the summer, Diaz could have it sooner than he expects.

Another option would be number 14, as it's his national team number with Colombia. Again though, that number is going to be unavailable for some time with the Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson holding that shirt.

Read More

Recent reports have started to come out today that Luis Diaz' new Liverpool number is going to be 23.

Previously worn by Xherdan Shaqiri, Emre Can, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher. Hopefully, he can go on to have similar success to the previous shirt owners. 

