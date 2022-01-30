An Official Look at Liverpool's New January Signing Luis Diaz' Liverpool Kit With New Number
Luis Diaz has now officially signed for Liverpool FC and the club have given us a sneak peek of his new number on the Liverpool kit.
We have been waiting on the signing of Luis Diaz for a few days now but the club have finally made it official this afternoon.
The Colombian will wear the number 23 shirt and is set to arrive on Merseyside next week after the international break.
After the official announcement by the club, Liverpool's Twitter account have shown a Liverpool kit with 'Luis Diaz 23' printed on the back.
We expect to see a lot of these to be floating around Anfield in the upcoming weeks after the news of his official announcement.
Who knows, maybe he could take the legendary number seven if the rumours about James Milner leaving this summer are true.
