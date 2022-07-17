Luis Diaz To Barcelona: So Close Yet So Far - How The Spanish Giants Missed Out On Signing Liverpool Winger

Liverpool's Luis Diaz has been nothing short of phenomenal since his £49 million arrival in January. So it's no surprise plenty of other huge institutions within European football wanted his signature.

According to a report in Sport Bible the Reds Colombian winger agreed to join Spanish giants Barcelona prior to his move to Anfield. However, financial fair play stepped in and ceased the transfer.

IMAGO / News Images

Therefore paving the way for Liverpool to swoop in and purchase the 25-year-old from Portuguese side Porto for an initial fee of £37.5 million with add ons potentially reaching £49 million.

It is understood that Barcelona saw Diaz as the new face of the club's front line with the signing of former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a backup plan if they failed to capture him.

Since his arrival on Merseyside the Colombian international has made 26 appearances for the Reds, scoring six times and tallying five assists in all competitions.

It is widely known that Liverpool had been tracking Diaz for some time and according to many reports FSG knew that by signing him would make Sadio Mane's departure this summer a lot easier knowing the club already have a replacement in the ranks.

