Skip to main content

Luis Diaz To Barcelona: So Close Yet So Far - How The Spanish Giants Missed Out On Signing Liverpool Winger

Liverpool's Luis Diaz has been nothing short of phenomenal since his £49 million arrival in January. So it's no surprise plenty of other huge institutions within European football wanted his signature.

According to a report in Sport Bible the Reds Colombian winger agreed to join Spanish giants Barcelona prior to his move to Anfield. However, financial fair play stepped in and ceased the transfer. 

Luis Diaz

Therefore paving the way for Liverpool to swoop in and purchase the 25-year-old from Portuguese side Porto for an initial fee of £37.5 million with add ons potentially reaching £49 million. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is understood that Barcelona saw Diaz as the new face of the club's front line with the signing of former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a backup plan if they failed to capture him.  

Since his arrival on Merseyside the Colombian international has made 26 appearances for the Reds, scoring six times and tallying five assists in all competitions.  

It is widely known that Liverpool had been tracking Diaz for some time and according to many reports FSG knew that by signing him would make Sadio Mane's departure this summer a lot easier knowing the club already have a replacement in the ranks. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Liverpool Women Prepare For WSL Return

By Joe Dixon16 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'It's Jude Bellingham' - Pundit On Liverpool's 'Number One Target'

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Liverpool fans display their anger at the clubs involvement of the European Super League, they displayed banners outside the world famous Anfield Stadium.
Quotes

‘The Super League Franchise Project Was a Cartel’ - Finance Expert View on Super League

By Matty Orme29 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
News

'Huge Impact' - Chelsea Goalkeeper On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

By Joe Dixon45 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Quotes

'I Hope This Season I Will Score More' - Ibrahima Konate On Scoring More Goals For Liverpool & Thiago Alcantara's Help

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Amadou Onana
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eye Move For Belgian Midfielder After Lille Reject West Ham United Bid Of £25m

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
News

Report: Liverpool Look To 'Accelerate' Diogo Jota Contract Talks With Reds Preparing To Offer Long Term Deal

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Liverpool: Summer Transfer Business So Far Including Transfer Fees Paid & Received - Reported Ben Davies Move To Rangers Could Reduce Net Spend Further

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago