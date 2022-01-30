Luis Diaz to Fly to Merseyside Next Week to Have Guided Tour of AXA Training Centre After January Transfer

After Luis Diaz officially signs as a Liverpool player, the Colombian will join up with his new teammates at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre.

What an exciting few days it has been for Liverpool fans. A lot of fans thought the Reds wouldn't be signing anyone at all this January and now we're signing one of the most exciting wingers in the world.

The deal is expected to be officially announced in the coming days but before that, we are relying on rumours and reports.

Luis Diaz has recently been pictured holding up a Liverpool shirt and signing his Liverpool contract but we are yet to get an official announcement by the club.

It's clear that the fans are very excited but as we've been told by former players, a new signing also uplifts the dressing room and provides some much-needed competition within the team.

According to the Liverpool ECHO (via Anfield Watch), we now have an official date that Diaz will join up with his new teammates.

With the 25-year-old still on international duty with Colombia and him awaiting his VISA, he will have to wait until next week to explore his new home.

The report states that Diaz will fly out to Merseyside next Thursday or Friday, where he will be given a tour of Liverpool's state of the art AXA Training Centre.

