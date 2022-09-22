Skip to main content
Luis Suarez Opens The Door To Liverpool Return After Nacional Stint

IMAGO / Sportimage

Is the return of Luis Suarez possible? The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be available for Liverpool at the end of the season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool were a handful of games away from their first Premier League title until it all went wrong against Chelsea and Crystal Palace. A title race they were not supposed to be in but was put in by one specific player. Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan may have spent only three years at Anfield, but it was a memorable three years, to say the least. 

2013/14 Premier League season belonged to Suarez and has gone down as the greatest individual seasons in the league's history.

In a season in which he missed the first five matches through suspension, Suarez went on to score 31 goals and register 12 assists. Most of the goals, however, were not ordinary goals. They were some of the best in the last thirty years. 

Luis Suarez Andy Carroll

Alongside an aging Steven Gerrard, prime Daniel Sturridge, and Philippe Coutinho, the striker dragged a Liverpool side full of holes into an unlikely title race that went down to the wire with Manchester City.

Suarez then left for a move to Barcelona where he continued to shine, forming one of the greatest trios to grace the game with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Many describe the former Ajax forward as the best player to have played in the last twenty years bar Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and who is to argue that?

After returning to his local side Nacional back in Uruguay, Suarez is set to become available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Would we see Luis Suarez once more in a Liverpool shirt, if not, who will take him at such a late stage in his career?

Luis Suarez

LFCTR Verdict

The football fan in me loved Luis Suarez the player and I have never seen a player like him for the club I love, but and it is a big but, the person I despise.

From the racist incident to the biting and then the disrespect to Liverpool fans when scoring against us for Barcelona does not sit well with me. Personally, I would not welcome him back with open arms.

Looking back at his football is just a joy, especially in the red of Liverpool, but morals as a person mean more to me.

