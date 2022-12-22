Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool - Klopp's Side Dumped Out In Etihad Thriller

IMAGO / News Images

It's been a whopping 40 days since Liverpool last kicked a ball in their 3-1 win over Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League. But on Thursday night they were back and faced Manchester City at the Etihad in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup.

The reigning champions of the EFL Cup were Liverpool heading into the night after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties last season at Wembley.

Precursing the match was a bizarre yet somewhat entertaining light show, which perplexed many in the crowd and prompted The Athletic's James Pearce to make the following remark: "The magic of the Carabao."

They were coming up against the eight-time winners Manchester City who showcased their intent to reclaim their title from kickoff.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes from their most recent encounter (40 days ago); bringing in Caoimhin Kelleher for Alisson, James Milner for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip for Virgil van Dijk, Stefan Bajcetic for Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho for Roberto Firmino.

Manchester City scored through Erling Haaland just 10 minutes into the match after a sublime ball from Kevin De Bruyne found the Norweigian for a well-taken finish.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool's response was immediate - rewarded with Carvalho's equalising goal after Milner's low-cross found the young forward. Klopp's side had more chances to go ahead before half-time, with the best being two from Darwin Nunez - both being efforts he could have finished off on another day.

IMAGO / News Images

Before the referee blew his whistle for half-time, James Milner was forced off through injury and was replaced by Nat Phillips, pushing Joe Gomez out to right back for the remainder of the match.

Jurgen Klopp saw fit to make changes before the second half, bringing on Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Stefan Bajcetic and Fabio Carvalho.

Riyad Mahrez's well-taken finish on his left foot put the hosts ahead. But this lead didn't last long as Mohamed Salah finished after Nunez put it on a plate for the Egyptian, who scored his 10th goal in his last 16 games against Manchester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The score wasn't level for long, though, as Nathan Ake nodded in at the back-post after a superb pass from De Bruyne from a short corner. Liverpool tried to wiggle a way back into the game and looked to Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita to do so.

Ultimately, the Reds couldn't equalise for a third time in the match and were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the round of 16.

Manchester City will now play Southampton away from home in the quarter-finals as Liverpool go home to focus on their upcoming Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

EFL Cup: Quarter-final draw

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic

Southampton vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |