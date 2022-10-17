Manchester City Bus Reportedly Attacked By Liverpool Fans Outraged By Hillsborough Chants

Liverpool v Manchester City had all the makings of a classic rivalry game on Sunday with the hosts narrowly edging their current-day rivals 1-0.

The game had plenty of tempestuous moments and some controversial calls and non-calls.

There were 17 fouls in total, four yellow cards and a straight red for Jurgen Klopp from referee Anthony Taylor.

Jurgen Klopp IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp was inflamed after Bernardo Silva clearly pulled Mohamed Salah down in the final third right in front of the linemen. Klopp made his frustrations clear and moments later was shown a red card.

It was the after-match reports that may receive the most attention though as news came out that City fans had incensed Anfield in the away end with relentless chants about the tragic Hillsborough disaster.

In a tweet by Prime Football you can clearly hear the viel chants. James Pearce of The Athletic also tweeting that the City fans were said to be chanting "the Sun was right, you’re murderers”.

The City fans also vandalized the away end leaving Hillsborough slurs painted on seats and walls.

It was not surprising then to hear from Goals Neil Jones that Liverpool fans had thrown a projectile at the Manchester City bus as it was departing.

Of course none of this behavior is acceptable but unfortunately, this has been the outcome of late for any party willing to cross the line where Hillsborough is concerned.

