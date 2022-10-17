Skip to main content
Manchester City Bus Reportedly Attacked By Liverpool Fans Outraged By Hillsborough Chants

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester City Bus Reportedly Attacked By Liverpool Fans Outraged By Hillsborough Chants

Manchester City have filed a complaint with the Premier League after their bus was reportedly attacked by Liverpool fans who were incensed by the vile and unnecessary Hillsborough chants directed at them during their win over City at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool v Manchester City had all the makings of a classic rivalry game on Sunday with the hosts narrowly edging their current-day rivals 1-0.

The game had plenty of tempestuous moments and some controversial calls and non-calls.

There were 17 fouls in total, four yellow cards and a straight red for Jurgen Klopp from referee Anthony Taylor.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was inflamed after Bernardo Silva clearly pulled Mohamed Salah down in the final third right in front of the linemen. Klopp made his frustrations clear and moments later was shown a red card.

It was the after-match reports that may receive the most attention though as news came out that City fans had incensed Anfield in the away end with relentless chants about the tragic Hillsborough disaster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a tweet by Prime Football you can clearly hear the viel chants. James Pearce of The Athletic also tweeting that the City fans were said to be chanting "the Sun was right, you’re murderers”.

The City fans also vandalized the away end leaving Hillsborough slurs painted on seats and walls.

It was not surprising then to hear from Goals Neil Jones that Liverpool fans had thrown a projectile at the Manchester City bus as it was departing.

Of course none of this behavior is acceptable but unfortunately, this has been the outcome of late for any party willing to cross the line where Hillsborough is concerned.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Diogo Jota
News

Diogo Jota Injury Update: Striker Picked Up Calf Problem In Liverpool Win Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew
Premier League 2
News

Premier League To Hold Pre-Season Tournament In USA Next Summer

By Justin Foster
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Ballon d'Or 2022: Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Ballon d'Or
News

Rumoured Ballon d'Or 2022 Winners Revealed, Real Madrid & Barcelona Stars To Claim Three Awards

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Match Highlights, Salah Winner, Klopp Sent Off

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Fabio Carvalho
News

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Joe Gomez Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker

By Damon Carr
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Manchester City
News

Mohamed Salah Overtakes Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard In All-Time Premier League Goalscorer List

By Owen Cummings