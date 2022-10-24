Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC have a host of famous celebrity supporters including Daniel Craig, Brad Pitt, Lebron James, Lana Del Ray, Nelson Mandela and Samuel L Jackson to name but a few.

Manchester City famous fans include Timothy Dalton, Johnny Marr and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher has been very vocal with his dislike for all things related to Liverpool FC in the past when back in May he tweeted about Jamie Carragher on SkySports, which he referred to as Scousesports, the following x-rated tweet (viewer discretion is advised)

Liverpool Lift The Champions League trophy (Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Following Liverpool's defeat on Saturday to Nottingham Forest the 50-year-old solo artist tweeted this.

Replies were swift and to the point, with one user Scoobius Pip pointing out, "If it wasn't for the oil money you will be still bouncing around the championship."

Another user Imran Sheikh posed the following, "How many times have Man City won the Champions League Liam? As you were."

If Liam's intent is to alienate the thousands of Liverpool fans that might buy his music or tickets to his concerts he has done very well.

Liverpool will continue their run in the Champions League on Wednesday against Ajax. The Reds have won three of their four games so far and are well-positioned to advance to the knockout stages.

Manchester City will face Dortmund tomorrow and have also won three out of four so far.

