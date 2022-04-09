Skip to main content
Injury Update: Manchester City vs Liverpool | Manchester City Missing Two Players Ahead of Crucial Title Match

Liverpool's season is riding on the next three fixtures, starting tomorrow with a title-decider against Premier League champions Manchester City. The Reds come into the match off a 10-match winning streak in the league and also with a fully fit squad to pick from, however, their opponents have a couple of injuries.

Every point matters at this stage in the season and having players missing from your squad could have a huge impact on each match. Liverpool and Manchester City have set such a high standard, dropping one point in the last ten matches could see you losing the title. 

Manchester City

After Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita returning to the team midweek, The Reds go into tomorrow's huge clash with a fully fit squad. Manchester City, on the other hand, are missing both Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer. 

An injury to Ruben Dias is a big miss for the home side and was key to their title-winning success last season. The Portuguese centre-back missing is a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp's men and with bags of attacking threat, Liverpool will feel that they can hurt their title rivals and take advantage of the significant absence. 

Manchester City Gabriel Jesus Phil Foden Joao Cancelo
Cole Palmer's injury, however, isn't as impactful on Manchester City, but with the lack of a clinical edge up top, another option coming off the bench would've been much more ideal for the current leaders. 

Will the Ruben Dias miss be the difference between the two sides Sunday?

