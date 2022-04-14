Manchester City Sweat On Major Injuries Suffered In Atletico Madrid Clash Ahead Of FA Cup Semi-Final And Title Run-In Against Liverpool

Liverpool's quadruple charge could well be on after Manchester City suffer two huge injuries in last night's dramatic and fiery match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Sunday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City was not disappointing for The Reds, but gave their opponents full advantage going into the end of the season as they both fight it out for the Premier League title.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, with both sides still being in the three available competitions, anything could happen from now until May. The title rivals go head to head on Saturday in the FA Cup semi-final where one of their 'quadruple' and 'treble' goals respectively will be over.

Following Liverpool's progression from the Champions League tie against Benfica, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he has no injury concerns going into this weekend's match.

The team standing in their way for all four trophies, Manchester City, do have two major concerns. Just about coming through a very tough Atletico Madrid side, who played their best 'dark arts' card has given Pep Guardiola a headache he didn't want going into the most important part of the year.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker both suffered injuries in last night's blockbuster. The Belgian playmaker pulled up with what seemed to be a muscle injury, which forced him to be taken off.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kyle Walker suffered a left ankle injury, which is likely to be an ankle sprain. The English right-back will have an x-ray to find out the extent after he over-rotated it when clearing the ball with his right foot.

Have these injuries given Liverpool the advantage in their chase for the quadruple?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok