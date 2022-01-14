Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester City v Chelsea - What Each Result Means For The Premier League Title Race

The early game on Saturday sees Manchester City host Chelsea in a pivotal clash for the Premier League title race. We explore the impact the result will have on the race to be Champions.

Thomas Tuchel Pep Guardiola

After Chelsea led the way early on in the season, Pep Guardiola's men have motored past Thomas Tuchel's Blues and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with a winning sequence of eleven consecutive games.

As Chelsea and Liverpool battled injury and Covid-19 issues during the busy festive period, City opened up a ten point gap at the top of the table.

Current Standings

TeamGamesPoints

Manchester City

21

53

Chelsea

21

43

Liverpool

20

42

In seasons gone by, averaging over two points per game in mid January would put teams in a very strong position to challenge for the title.

Such is the standard set by Guardiola's men however, it isn't enough to keep pace with them as things stand.

As Chelsea travel to the Etihad they know a defeat would leave them in the almost insurmountable position of trailing City by thirteen points with just sixteen games remaining. 

A home win would also see life being squeezed out of Liverpool's title challenge as they would trail the leaders by fourteen points albeit with two games in hand.

Read More

The Reds play Brentford at Anfield on Sunday trying to recover after they have stuttered in recent fixtures.

Liverpool Leicester Joel Matip Roberto Firmino

A draw in Manchester would leave Chelsea ten points off the top but would give Liverpool the chance to move within six points if they can take advantage of the games in hand against Brentford and Leeds United.

A win for Chelsea and Tuchel would make things much more interesting drawing them within seven points of the leaders and giving Liverpool the opportunity to close within five points.

Regardless of the result at the Etihad, overhauling Manchester City looks very difficult but a Chelsea win would certainly breath life into what at one point looked like it was going to be a brilliant title race.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Thomas Tuchel Pep Guardiola
News

Manchester City v Chelsea - What Each Result Means For The Premier League Title Race

2 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

25 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick Steven Gerrard
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Manchester United: Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL

49 minutes ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
News

Divock Origi Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Brentford Clash

1 hour ago
thiago
Opinions

Liverpool’s Thiago: The Most Valuable Midfielder In The League?

1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Liverpool Injury Update After Knocks For Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk & James Milner Against Arsenal

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'The Owners I Don't Think Would Be Forgiven ' - Jamie Carragher On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

2 hours ago
Trent Alexander Arnold
Quotes

'A Lot Are Coming From That Inside Channel' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On His Liverpool Assists This Season

2 hours ago