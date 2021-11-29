Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Official: Manchester United Appoint Former Red Bull Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick As Iterim Manager As Glazers Look To Restructure

Author:

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, as they look at life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Could the former RB Leipzig Sporting Director turn the club around?

 Since the Glazers joined Manchester United, the club has regressed massively. From winning major trophies regularly to being content with making top four. 

Expectations have been allowed to drop due the the ownership's standards, which some Manchester United fans have been in the dark over. 

Ralf Rangnik

The appointment of the Lokomotiv Moscow Footballing Director will come to a huge relief for the fans. Having suffered for 8 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left. 

From LVG's boring football to Jose Mourinho's calling out players, then to have Ole at the wheel, Manchester United fans will be happy with stability and a real plan in place. 

Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim manager for 6 months and then stay on at Manchester in a directing role for the club, which allows him to re-build and structure the club how he wants to. 

Read More

Manchester United will then look at a permanent manager in the Summer, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane still highly spoken about. 

This allows the German to put his plans into place and decide what kind of manager he would want going into the future. 

What does this say about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff? This 6 months will be like a trial for them. If they're good enough, Rangnick will keep them alongside whoever else comes in, but if not, I'm sure he Will not hesitate to let the Glazers know.

Ralf Rangnick is exactly what Manchester United need right now and the other clubs will start taking notice of a club they've disregarded for the last few years. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ralf Rangnik
News

Official: Manchester United Appoint Former Red Bull Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick As Iterim Manager As Glazers Look To Restructure

1 minute ago
Vitezslav Jaros
Interviews

'No Ego Whatsoever' And 'Extra Gear' - Liverpool 20 Year Old On Alisson And Virgil Van Dijk

38 minutes ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: West Ham Laying 'Groundwork' to Sign Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips

59 minutes ago
Roberto Lewandowski
News

Ballon d'Or 2021: The Main Contenders - Messi, Lewandowski, Benzema, Salah - Predicted Winner

1 hour ago
Rhys Williams
News

Swansea City Manager Russell Martin Full Of Praise For Liverpool Loanee Rhys Williams

1 hour ago
Alisson
Match Coverage

'Should Not Happen' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Not Happy With Alisson Action In Southampton Win

2 hours ago
Jadon Sancho
Non LFC

Watch: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United Match Highlights | FA Premier League

3 hours ago
imago1006815142h
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Alerted To Aston Villa Wonderkid After Contract Stalemate

4 hours ago