Official: Manchester United Appoint Former Red Bull Leipzig Sporting Director Ralf Rangnick As Iterim Manager As Glazers Look To Restructure

Manchester United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, as they look at life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Could the former RB Leipzig Sporting Director turn the club around?

Since the Glazers joined Manchester United, the club has regressed massively. From winning major trophies regularly to being content with making top four.

Expectations have been allowed to drop due the the ownership's standards, which some Manchester United fans have been in the dark over.

The appointment of the Lokomotiv Moscow Footballing Director will come to a huge relief for the fans. Having suffered for 8 years since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

From LVG's boring football to Jose Mourinho's calling out players, then to have Ole at the wheel, Manchester United fans will be happy with stability and a real plan in place.

Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim manager for 6 months and then stay on at Manchester in a directing role for the club, which allows him to re-build and structure the club how he wants to.

Manchester United will then look at a permanent manager in the Summer, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane still highly spoken about.

This allows the German to put his plans into place and decide what kind of manager he would want going into the future.

What does this say about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff? This 6 months will be like a trial for them. If they're good enough, Rangnick will keep them alongside whoever else comes in, but if not, I'm sure he Will not hesitate to let the Glazers know.

Ralf Rangnick is exactly what Manchester United need right now and the other clubs will start taking notice of a club they've disregarded for the last few years.

