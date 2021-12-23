Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Disagrees With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Over Festive Fixtures

    Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appear to have different ideas in terms of the fixture scheduling over the festive period.

    Jurgen Klopp
    Ralf Rangnick

    Klopp told Sky Sports earlier this week that he does not agree with the players being made to play two games in three days and believes there is a very simple solution.

    "The problem is, and will always be, there's no reason for it. I have no problem with the Christmas games; Boxing Day is a wonderful game. Nobody wants to cancel that.

    "Just 26th and 28th is absolutely impossible, it's a joke that they still do it. There is no problem to play 26th and 29th."

    Speaking ahead of his team's clash with Newcastle United, Rangnick made it clear he had slightly different views to his German counterpart.

    "You know better than I do what a big tradition it is to play on Boxing Day and the 27th.

    "And I think we should stick to this and respect this tradition. I'm looking forward to that for the first time in my coaching career."

    This seems to have been blown out of all proportion. Klopp, quite rightly, has said that playing on the 26th and 29th would be fine meaning a one day adjustment only not a complete restructuring of the fixture list!

