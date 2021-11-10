Report: Manchester United Confident Former Liverpool And Current Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Will Take Over For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The current Manchester United manager has gotten off to a rocky start to the 2021/22 campaign leading the front office to explore hiring Brendan Rodgers.

Manchester United were mentioned by many as title contenders after signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

However, it has been far from that as Manchester United are weighing up the idea of sacking current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a less than successful start.

The Red Devils currently sit outside of the top four in 6th place after suffering back-to-back Premier League losses at Old Trafford to Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City.

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester United and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers have a verbal agreement that would see the former Liverpool manager take over for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now, an exclusive report from the Daily Star claims that Manchester United are 'confident' that Brendan Rodgers will be their new manager.

The report goes on to say that United's board are keen on hiring the former Liverpool and Swansea man should the club sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Luckily for Manchester United, Rodgers is said to find it "almost impossible" to turn down the opportunity of managing The Red Devils.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On top of that, Rodgers reportedly has a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if a Champions League club approaches him.; a clause that United would not hesitate to meet.

Manchester United's next two matches after the international break could prove to be pivotal as they face Watford in the Premier League and Villarreal in the Champions League.