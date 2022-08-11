Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool

Manchester United fans have had enough and are planning to leave Old Trafford empty when playing Liverpool at home, to send a clear message out to the Glazers.

Liverpool started their Premier League campaign off with a disappointing draw at to promoted side Fulham, however, arch-rivals Manchester United suffered a worse result, losing at home to Brighton.

Erik Ten Hag found out very quickly not only how tough the Premier League is, but what a mess his new club are in.

IMAGO / PA Images

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, it doesn't get any easier, as they play Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Old Trafford in just over a week.

A fixture last season saw the visitors humiliate their opponents, forcing a wave of home fans to leave the stadium early. A year before saw the fans storm the stadium, delaying the kick-off time.

This season, the same could happen again, but this time the fans won't be waiting until Liverpool have put five past them.

Manchester United's fanbase are arranging a walkout for the match on August 22nd. The fanbase have had enough of the ownership of the Glazers and have been pushed to the edge by the recent failings in the transfer window,

This will be three seasons running the Manchester United supporters are trying to avoid watching this specific fixture. Drink it in Liverpool fans. Drink it in.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |