Non-Liverpool: Michael Carrick Taking Over As Caretaker Manager As Glazers Keep All Coaching Staff At Manchester United Despite Embarsssing Football

After confirming the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning, Manchester United will be appointing Ole's sidekick Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, as well as keeping rest of the coaching staff.

Manchester United are in all kinds of states at the moment and sorting who takes over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is becoming a difficult job.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Plenty of names have been flying around social media to become next Manchester United manager, but first job is for the Galzers to sort out who will be managing in the meantime.

Manchester United have a Champions League match on Tuesday night away to Villareal, so have only two full days to steady the process.

News has come out that the Glazers are happy to keep the current coaching staff in place and appointing former Manchester United midfieler Michael Carrick as caretaker manager.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, earlier in the year, suggesting that the footballing style is not down to him, questions will now be asked why are they still trusting the people who have Manchester United playing this way?

Will we be seeing dejavu and if Michael Carrick goes on an half decent run, will be be given full-time role like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did?

Author Verdict

What a time to be a Liverpool fan. As much as I didn't want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked, it was always coming.

However, I didn't think the board would be that incompetent to not only keep the coaching staff but to put them in charge.

This complete mess the club is in is not going anywhere anytime soon. As for now, Carrick is at the wheel.