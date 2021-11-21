Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Non-Liverpool: Michael Carrick Taking Over As Caretaker Manager As Glazers Keep All Coaching Staff At Manchester United Despite Embarsssing Football

Author:

After confirming the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning, Manchester United will be appointing Ole's sidekick Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, as well as keeping rest of the coaching staff.

Manchester United are in all kinds of states at the moment and sorting who takes over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is becoming a difficult job. 

Joel and Avram Glazer

Plenty of names have been flying around social media to become next Manchester United manager, but first job is for the Galzers to sort out who will be managing in the meantime.

Manchester United have a Champions League match on Tuesday night away to Villareal, so have only two full days to steady the process. 

News has come out that the Glazers are happy to keep the current coaching staff in place and appointing former Manchester United midfieler Michael Carrick as caretaker manager. 

Read More

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, earlier in the year, suggesting that the footballing style is not down to him, questions will now be asked why are they still trusting the people who have Manchester United playing this way?

Will we be seeing dejavu and if Michael Carrick goes on an half decent run, will be be given full-time role like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did?

Author Verdict 

What a time to be a Liverpool fan. As much as I didn't want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked, it was always coming. 

However, I didn't think the board would be that incompetent to not only keep the coaching staff but to put them in charge. 

This complete mess the club is in is not going anywhere anytime soon. As for now, Carrick is at the wheel.

Joel and Avram Glazer
News

Non-Liverpool: Michael Carrick Taking Over As Caretaker Manager As Glazers Keep All Coaching Staff At Manchester United Despite Embarsssing Football

1 minute ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Glazers Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer From Manchester United: Fans React

1 hour ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Official: Manchester United Statement On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Interim Manager To Be Appointed Until End Of Season

1 hour ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Official: Manchester United Sack Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 hour ago
Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool
Transfers

Report: Mason Mount Prepared To Leave Chelsea As He Feels 'Under Appreciated' - Liverpool Linked

2 hours ago
Rafa Benitez Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

2 hours ago
Zinedine Zidane
News

Report: Manchester United Return To Zinedine Zidane Negotiations As They Look To Replace Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

3 hours ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

BREAKING: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After Embarassing Loss Against Watford As Glazers Look To Bring In Brendan Rodgers Or Zinedine Zidane

13 hours ago