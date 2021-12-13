Skip to main content
Confirmed: UEFA Announce There Will Be a Redraw of Champions League Round of 16 After Manchester United Error

Author:

UEFA have announced that there will be a redraw of the 2021/22 Champions League Round of 16 after mistake regarding Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

UEFA have had an absolute nightmare today. What was meant to be a simple task of picking balls out of a pot has turned into a warzone of social media.

First off, Manchester United were drawn against Villarreal despite progressing through the group stages with them.

Champions League Trophy

Then, Liverpool were placed in the pot with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United weren't put in it, even though it should've been the other way around.

Finally to top it off, Manchester United got the hardest draw of the round against PSG.

Straight after the draw there were reports stating that UEFA were considering a redraw after multiple clubs complained about the mistakes.

Now, UEFA have confirmed that there will be an official redraw of the round of 16 

So none of the previous fixtures will be official and every fixture will have to be picked again.

