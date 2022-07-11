Manchester United v Liverpool | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok | All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream
Liverpool and Manchester United have travelled to Bangkok to take part in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you all the details ahead of the fixture.
Kick-off time
The match will kick-off at 2pm BST.
Venue
The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.
Manchester United Squad
Goalkeepers
David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar
Defenders
Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders
Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek
Forwards
Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho
Read More
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris
Midfielders
Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya
Forwards
Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.
