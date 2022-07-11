Skip to main content

Manchester United v Liverpool | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok | All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

Liverpool and Manchester United have travelled to Bangkok to take part in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday and we can bring you all the details ahead of the fixture.

Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag

Kick-off time

The match will kick-off at 2pm BST.

Venue

The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand.

Rajamangala Stadium

Manchester United Squad

Goalkeepers

David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Hannibal, Zidane Iqbal, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Tahith Chong, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik Ten Hag

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

Jurgen Klopp

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Tour Bangkok
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage As Liverpool Arrive In Bangkok

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Breaking: Neco Williams Completes Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Opinions

Liverpool Pre-Season Tour: What Does The Future Hold For The Six Absentees From Jurgen Klopp's Squad (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Tour Bangkok
Quotes

'We Don't Play Friendlies' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Clash With Manchester United In Bangkok

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

'Virgil Obviously - The Man' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Competition For Centre-Back Spots After Joe Gomez Contract News

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Anfield 96 Avenue
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender In Talks With Two Clubs Over A Summer Transfer

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Klopp On New Mohamed Salah Contract At Liverpool: 'I Knew It Would Happen'

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Caoimhin Kelleher Amongst Names Left Out Of Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour Of Thailand & Singapore

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago