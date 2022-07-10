Manchester United v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand
Liverpool take on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday in Bangkok, and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds touched down in Thailand on Sunday ahead of the match with their big rivals and received a rapturous reception from local supporters.
The match will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok before Liverpool travel to Singapore to take on another Premier League team, Crystal Palace, on Friday.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on MUTV and LFCTV GO.
For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris
Midfielders
Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya
Forwards
Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark
