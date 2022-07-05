Martin Skrtel On Why Sadio Mane Left Liverpool

Martin Skrtel believes Sadio Mane's desire to leave Liverpool stemmed from the need for a 'new challenge'.

Mane joined Bayern Munich for a fee rising to £35million last month, after six successful years on Merseyside.

Since his departure, the Reds have tied down Mohamed Salah to a new three-year deal, after they granted his wish of a considerable pay increase.

Speaking to The Athletic, Skrtel said: "It is difficult to leave a club like Liverpool because if you are there, if you’re doing well like he was doing, and we can call him legend because of what he achieved in the club, it’s brilliant."

"But, I think each player, at a certain stage of his career, has a feeling that you need to change. You need some maybe new motivation, a new challenge.

"I’m pretty sure it wasn’t an easy decision for him to leave the club. But he gave his maximum and did really well for the club, and now all you can do is wish him luck."

Skrtel made 320 appearances for the Reds between 2008 and 2016, and was part of the side that defeated Cardiff City in the 2012 Carling Cup final, led by Kenny Dalglish.

He went on to play for Fenerbahce, Atalanta and Istabul Basaksehir, before he ended his career at Spartak Trnava.

The Slovakian added: "If they (Bayern Munich) play in the future against Liverpool, I hope he won’t be at his best."

