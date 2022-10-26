Match Report: Ajax 0-3 Liverpool - Ruthless Reds Qualify For Last-16

Jurgen Klopp’s side were heading into this game after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

Liverpool made three changes from the defeat at the City Ground for the encounter with Ajax in Amsterdam. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez all returned to the starting eleven.

The task at hand was simple enough on paper for Liverpool - avoid defeat in Amsterdam, and they're into the hat for the last-16 draw of the UEFA Champions League on 7 November.

The match didn't start the way Liverpool supporters would have wanted - with Steven Berghuis taking the ball around the Liverpool defence before smashing it into the bottom post. It was a huge let-off early on.

After an energetic start by the hosts, Liverpool were able to weather the storm for the majority of the first half - but not being able to find that decisive moment to punish Ajax.

That was the case until Henderson unleashed a sumptuous outside-of-the-boot, defence-splitting pass, to which Mohamed Salah ran onto and chipped an oncoming Remko Pasveer in goal. It was a well-worked goal that gave Liverpool the lead.

Nunez had a brilliant chance to double the advantage just moments afterwards, after Roberto Firmino put it on a plate for the Uruguayan - who missed and hit the near post from about six yards out.

He'd get his goal, however, in the second half when he headed Andrew Robertson's corner in off of the post. Just minutes following Liverpool's second goal, came the third - and it was Harvey Elliott who smashed it at the near post after Salah had played him through.

An early onslaught by Klopp's Reds in the second half would prove to be enough for Liverpool as they walked away from the Johan Cruyff Arena with all three points and qualification into the last-16 of the Champions League.

Stefan Bajcetic, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho and Kostas Tsimikas also got game time against Ajax on Wednesday night - with Ibrahima Konate back from injury on the bench.

Up next for Liverpool is Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday at 7.45pm - with the Reds looking to improve their Premier League form as they currently sit 8th in the table - two points behind Fulham.

