Match Report: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool | Defeat At The Emirates For Klopp's Men

Jurgen Klopp’s woes in the Premier League continued on Sunday afternoon when his side lost 3-2 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in North London. It means that Liverpool have won just two of their opening eight games in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

The boss named an unchanged starting eleven from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Rangers mid-week in the UEFA Champions League, keeping with the 4-2-3-1 formation, with Thiago and Jordan Henderson as a midfield double pivot and Darwin Nunez up front in attack.

Kostas Tsimikas kept his place at left-back as Andrew Robertson is still out with injury. Ibrahima Konate was back available at Jurgen Klopp's disposal - but it was Joel Matip who was chosen to partner Virgil van Dijk in defence.

The game got off to the worst possible start for Liverpool when Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead inside the first minute at the Emirates. The response was decent from Liverpool, who were able to create subsequent chances in an end-to-end game.

IMAGO / PA Images

There was controversy as Diogo Jota attempted to cross the ball into the box and it came off Gabriel Magalhaes' hand, which had been raised, but nothing was given after a VAR check.

Darwin Nunez grabbed Liverpool's equaliser ten minutes before half-time, after Luis Diaz's low cross was poached home by the Uruguyan. Liverpool were well on top for the remainder of the first half, but would go into the break behind after sloppy defending allowed Bukayo Saka to slide in at the back post.

Roberto Firmino replaced Diaz in the first half after the Colombian endured an injury. The latest news is that he will undergo a scan in due course. Trent Alexander-Arnold was also substituted off for Joe Gomez before the second half following a first half injury.

IMAGO / PA Images

It would be the Brazilian, Firmino, to pull Liverpool level in the second half at 2-2. The hosts wouldn't lie down, however, and were presented a fantastic opportunity to, yet again, go ahead in the match for the third time after Michael Oliver awarded a speculous penalty for an alleged foul from Thiago on Gabriel Jesus.

It would be Saka to step up and bury the spot kick which would eventually guarantee the three points for Arsenal.

Liverpool end Matchweek 10 in the Premier League in 10th place - although they've only played eight matches due to the double cancellation of the fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Up next for Jurgen Klopp's men is a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers in the UEFA Champions League group stages. However, there will be one eye on next weekend's fixture - as Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |