Match Report: Liverpool 0-0 Derby County (3-2 pens) - Young Reds Scrape Through

Jurgen Klopp’s youngsters were back in action in the EFL Cup against League One side, Derby County at Anfield in the third round.

There were no surprises when the teamsheets were revealed which showed Liverpool making a full team change from their 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Caoimhin Kelleher returned in goal for the Reds in place for Alisson - and would prove to be the hero towards the latter stages of the game (we'll leave it at that for now).

The back four was Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas. Stefan Bajetic was partnered with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Clark in midfield. The front line was Melkamu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart and Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool dominated possession, but struggled for chances and often seemed wasteful when they did have the ball. The best moment of the first half for the Reds was when Carvalho found Stewart in the box - but the young striker blazed the ball over the crossbar.

Klopp brought on the big guns midway through the second half; bringing on Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez entered the fray. It would be Elliott to have a magnificent chance to score the winner late on - but he wasn't able to connect with the ball clean enough and it was saved by Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

That would be that - penalties would decide which team was going through to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. They were taken at the away end side in front of the travelling Derby supporters.

David McGoldrick made no mistake and put Derby County ahead in the shootout - Bajcetic stepped up to equalise but it would be saved by Wildsmith.

Kelleher stepped up and saved two penalties in a row - but Firmino couldn't convert his penalty after Oxlade-Chamberlain slotted his inside of the post.

Louie Sibley converted well for the visitors before Nunez levelled it at 2-2. Kelleher proved to be the hero once again in this competition as he saved his third penalty of the shootout against Lewis Dobbin.

Destiny would have it be Harvey Elliott step up to send Liverpool through to the fourth round - which he did with confidence and ease. The Reds win 3-2 on penalties.

This win means Liverpool can either draw; Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes Dons, Leicester City, Burnley, Gillingham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, Manchester City, and then whoever wins between Manchester United and Aston Villa on Thursday night.

Up next for Liverpool is Southampton at Anfield at 3pm in the Premier League.

