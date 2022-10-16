Skip to main content

Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City - Huge Victory At Anfield

Liverpool hoped to continue their form from the 7-1 win at Ibrox as they hosted Champions, Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting eleven that humiliated Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox midweek in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Liverpool boss brought James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota into the side in place of; Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

Unlike the Liverpool that supporters have been used to watching this season, the Reds started the game with high intensity and kept consistent pressure in the early period of the match. Manchester City were suffocated by a rocking Anfield.

The "best striker in the world", as Jurgen Klopp called him, had his chances in the first half to put the visitors ahead - the first being a headed attempt from a Kevin De Bruyne cross. Easy enough for Alisson.

Salah had an early opportunity to put Liverpool in front in the second half when a superbly-timed pass from Roberto Firmino meant that the Egyptian had a clear run on goal. It seemed to the naked eye that the attempt was poorly missed by Salah - but replays showed it was an incredible fingertip save from Ederson to deny Liverpool's prolific finisher.

Straight after this, Manchester City went up the other end and scored through Phil Foden after his deflected effort off Gomez found the back of the net. But, VAR had a look and determined that Haaland had fouled Fabinho in the build-up when he tugged his shirt. No goal.

A flurry of chances for Liverpool followed - including a chance for Jota from a chipped cross by Salah, but his effort went wide. More opportunities for Haaland were batted away by Alisson.

It would be the Liverpool 'keeper to unleash a long ball for Salah, whose touch to turn from Joao Cancelo was immaculate, ultimately leading to a run on goal, this time Ederson can't save it, and it was the opening goal of the match.

Anfield erupted into a pit of hope and belief that echoed in the players on the pitch to find themselves of last season. The grit and determination lasted until the very end.

The intensity of the encounter was epitomised by the sending-off for Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss was upset at the referee for not blowing the whistle on what looked like a blatant foul from Bernardo Silva on Salah.

There were concerns towards the dying stages of the game as Diogo Jota was stretchered off injured. The severity of the injury has not yet been confirmed by the club.

Liverpool held on and grabbed a monumental set of three points in the Premier League. The victory takes Jurgen Klopp's side up to 8th in the table, with three wins from nine.

The next challenge for Liverpool is hosting David Moyes' West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday 19 October at 7.30pm.

