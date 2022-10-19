Match Report: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United - Nunez Scores In Vital Win

After Liverpool’s huge victory against Manchester City at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp was hopeful his side could follow it up with a positive performance against David Moyes’ West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

The Liverpool boss made five changes to the team that beat Pep Guardiola's team 1-0 at the weekend, bringing in; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez. James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota were all replaced.

Liverpool's first real chance of the match came when Thiago played a sumptuous pass clearing the opposition's defensive line - with an oncoming Nunez unbeknownst to the Hammers. But the Uruguayan's first time half volley was tipped over the top by Lukasz Fabianski.

However, Nunez wouldn't be denied a second opportunity to strike after Nunez met Tsimikas' cross to head in his first goal at Anfield as a Liverpool player. It was brilliantly taken, giving insight to the potential impact the young striker can have in both the present and the future at the club.

A flurry of further chances for Nunez to extend his tally would be denied by either Fabianski or the post, which both came to the rescue for West Ham United.

There would be nerves to finish the end of a dominating first half for Liverpool as Joe Gomez appeared to foul Jarrod Bowen by lunging in across the player without playing for the ball. The penalty was awarded.

It would be Bowen to step up for the visitors to bring them level moments before half-time, but Alisson was there to save a particularly poor effort from 12 yards.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw out a pretty uneventful second half with the notable opportunities being Firmino missing a decent chance to bury the game past doubt and Tomas Soucek having an effort cut out superbly by Milner.

There was also a return for Curtis Jones into the side after he was substituted on for Thiago in the second half. Fabinho, Elliott, Robertson and, of course, Milner were also substituted onto the pitch.

Liverpool recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League for just the second time this season as they picked up a fourth victory in their opening 10 league matches.

This victory pulls them up from 8th to 7th, with the road to recovery firmly in sight after a poor start to the campaign.

The next challenge presenting Klopp's side will be 19th-placed Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - where Liverpool won last season in the FA Cup quarter-final.

