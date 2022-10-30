Skip to main content

Match Report: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Pitiful Performance At Anfield

Liverpool were hoping to change their fortunes in the Premier League as they hosted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s boys progressed to the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League with an impressive 3-0 win against Ajax midweek. Attentions immediately turned to Saturday night when a big three points were up for grabs at Anfield.

Liverpool made just one change from the 3-0 win against Ajax - bringing in just Thiago for Jordan Henderson in midfield. Fabinho and Harvey Elliott kept their places alongside him, with a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez.

The match got off to the worst possible start as a miscommunication between Joe Gomez and Alisson presented Rodrigo Moreno with an unmissable chance to put the visitors ahead - which he did.

Liverpool's response was decent, as Salah equalised with a side-footed volley just ten minutes after Leeds United scored. However, little did Anfield know it would be the last time it cheered that evening.

Mohamed Salah

Numerous missed chances and agonising build-ups that lead to nothing were prevalent throughout the rest of the game. Klopp used three substitutions; Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Curtis Jones. They were uninspiring to say the least.

Yet another vexing performance from Liverpool's class of 2022/23 was capped off with an 89th-minute winner from Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crysencio Summerville Leeds United

That would prove to be the full-time score: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United. It's the first time Liverpool have lost a Premier League match at home since March 2021 - and the first with fans in the stadium since April 2017.

There's an anxious question over what lies ahead for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. It's clear that something isn't working and some sort of rebuild is necessary to put the Reds back up there with the best.

If you still want to watch Liverpool at this rate - the next game is on Tuesday night as they host Napoli in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Both sides are, of course, already through to the last-16.

There's no doubt this is a tough time for all Liverpool supporters. You'll Never Walk Alone.

