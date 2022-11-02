Match Report: Liverpool 2-0 Napoli - Late Salah & Nunez Strikes Sink Napoli

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jurgen Klopp made four changes from Liverpool’s crushing 2-1 loss to Leeds United last Saturday - bringing in Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner and Curtis Jones. They were replaced for Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

The story going into the match was relatively low profile, given that both Liverpool and Napoli had already qualified for the last 16. The only thing at stake was the unlikely scenario that Liverpool won by four goals and win the group.

Liverpool started the game with high intensity and exhibited shades of their former selves - the first big opportunity being when Mohamed Salah played Curtis Jones through, but the pass had a little too much on it meaning the best Jones could do is chip it over the crossbar.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Napoli held out until the break in what seemed a subpar performance from the Italian table-toppers this season. They came out a different animal in the second half and briefly took the lead at Anfield through a header from Leo Skiri Ostigard. VAR checked for roughly three and a half minutes and determined the Norweigian defender to be offside.

Liverpool kept pushing and eventually found the breakthrough in the 85th minute through Salah as he poked home after the goalkeeper initially saved Nunez's header from a corner.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After another lengthy VAR check, Nunez would be awarded his goal in the 90+8th minute after Virgil van Dijk's header from (another) corner was pushed out by the Napoli goalkeeper - which Liverpool's Uruguayan striker pounced on.

That would prove to be the end score, Liverpool win 2-0. It wasn't enough to win the group, but Jurgen Klopp's team handed Napoli their first defeat since April of last season and ended their 13-game winning streak.

Up next for Liverpool is a tough trip down to North London as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |