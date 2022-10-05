Match Report: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers | Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Stunner As Reds Win

After an eventful 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on last Saturday afternoon, Liverpool were hoping to bounce back and turn a corner ahead of their European clash with Rangers in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes from last time out - bringing Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez into the starting eleven, replacing Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Forward Ryan Kent and defender Ben Davies started for Rangers, both of whom had previous careers with Liverpool - although neither made a competitive appearance for the Reds. Kent left the club in 2019, and Davies left just this summer.

Liverpool started the game well and Nunez won a free kick early in a promising position. It would be Trent Alexander-Arnold to calm the Anfield nerves with a rocket of a strike into the top corner.

The rest of the first half would be constant pressure from a dynamic front four in a new formation but Rangers goalkeeper, Allan McGregor, was able to keep his side in the contest.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Diaz was fouled in the box early after half-time and won Liverpool a penalty. Mohamed Salah stepped up and thundered the ball home down the middle of the goal.

Alisson remained relatively unbothered throughout the game but was called upon in the match's closing stages when Antonio Colak had a superb opportunity to pull one back for Rangers from close range.

This had followed a superb goalline clearance from Kostas Tsimikas as well - Liverpool's defensive woes subsiding for this match, at least.

IMAGO / PA Images

Up next for Jurgen Klopp's men is a visit to the Emirates Stadium to face high-flyers, Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool boast an impressive recent record against Arsenal - with Jurgen Klopp losing just three times in 18 appearances against the Gunners.

