Match Report: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton - Firmino & Nunez Boost Reds

Jurgen Klopp was banished to the stands for Liverpool’s encounter with Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The match comes off the back of a penalty shootout victory over Derby County in the EFL Cup earlier this week.

The Liverpool boss made ten changes from the midweek victory over the Rams, bringing in; Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez. Joe Gomez kept his place in the starting eleven.

It was Nathan Jones' first match as Southampton manager after the club sacked Ralph Hassenhuttl and brought in the Luton Town boss.

The game started well for Liverpool - with Firmino scoring a beautiful looping headed goal from 16 yards out into the bottom corner. This was much to the delight of Jurgen Klopp all the way up in the Main Stand and his deputy Pep Lijnders on the touchline.

Southampton were able to respond instantly and equalised through Che Adams' header which evaded an oncoming Alisson to nestle in the back of the net. It was the first time in over seven years that Southampton have scored at Anfield.

Anxious faces around Anfield suggested that Liverpool were 'doing it again'. Fears that once again, they wouldn't be good enough against a side battling relegation.

But then Darwin Nunez stepped up. A deft, volleyed finish into the corner of the goal put Liverpool back ahead. This was shortly before he rushed onto a low cross from Robertson to place Liverpool into a comfortable 3-1 lead before the break.

Alisson was called upon to make two fantastic saves in the second half to prevent Southampton from weaving a way back in - the first was to stop Mohamed Elyounoussi and the second was to block a well-worked move that Samuel Edozie was on the end of.

James Milner made his 600th Premier League appearance when he was substituted on for Harvey Elliott. Only three other players have ever achieved this feat (Gareth Barry, Ryan Giggs and Frank Lampard).

And that's that for the first half of the strange football season that is 2022/23. Liverpool sit 6th in the Premier League with six wins in 14 games. But they're through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and have a tie against Real Madrid to look forward to. A win against Derby County also keeps them alive in the EFL Cup with a game against Manchester City in the fourth round.

It's been a mixed bag for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season - but the majority of it has been a letdown with poor results on the pitch.

But with much speculation over a potential change of ownership at Anfield for the past week or so, Liverpool supporters have a lot of news to come as we come to this temporary curtailment of the season.

Up next for the Reds is Manchester City at the Etihad in the fourth round of the EFL Cup just days after the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.