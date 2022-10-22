Match Report: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool - Toothless Reds Lose At City Ground

After Liverpool's surprising victory against Manchester City at Anfield last Sunday, the Reds backed it up with another narrow win against West Ham United on Wednesday night. The next challenge for Jurgen Klopp would be 20th-placed Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Liverpool boss made five changes from the mid-week win against the Hammers bringing in James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott into the side. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Jordan Henderson were dropped to the bench, while Thiago and Darwin Nunez were out with minor injuries.

It wasn't the most convincing start to the game from Liverpool - who clearly struggled in midfield to spark any sort of creative output. Elliott was a shining star in an otherwise average starting midfield that clearly lacked a player like Thiago.

Salah was a ghost of his usual self in the first half, with the Egyptian playing much further up than he did against West Ham United and Manchester City limiting his creative abilities seen so prevalently down the right-hand flank for Liverpool.

Klopp's side went into half-time goalless for both sides, but Nottingham Forest the happier of the two given how well they did to limit the danger usually poised by Liverpool.

There were no changes for either side going into the second half, and it wasn't long before a former Liverpool player put the home side in front. Steve Cook fired a ball into the six-yard box and Taiwo Awoniyi initially hit the post before scoring the rebound against an unfortunate Alisson.

Liverpool seemed a lost team yet again after conceding the goal - with Klopp's side seemingly incapable of breaking down a leaky defence that has already conceded 23 goals this season in the Premier League.

Henderson and Alexander-Arnold were substituted onto the pitch in an attempt to shore-up the midfield and add an element of danger with the incredible passing range of Alexander-Arnold.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also made his return for the side after he was brought onto the pitch in place of Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool started generating chances towards the latter stages of the game through Salah, Alexander-Arnold and even Van Dijk on a few occasions. Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson would prove heroic for his side after batting out numerous of these chances.

Ultimately, it wasn't to be. Liverpool are still searching for their first away win of the Premier League season after drawing two and losing three - picking up just two points out of a possible 15 on the road.

Up next for the Reds is a trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax - where they will seek to mellow this purple patch of form and qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

