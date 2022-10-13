Match Report: Rangers 1-7 Liverpool | Superb Second Half Inspires Famous Win

After a disappointing loss to Arsenal at the weekend in the Premier League, Liverpool hoped to respond against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League at Ibrox.

It was the first time the Merseyside club had visited Ibrox to play Rangers, a ground famous for its intense atmosphere and ability to grind out a result against teams far superior to themselves.

With the recent form Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves in, the Scottish club would no doubt have been believing this to be one of the better opportunities to record a victory against one of Europe's most elite clubs.

Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the defeat at the Emirates Stadium to Arsenal; bringing Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino into the starting lineup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were all replaced, with some being injury-related and some tactical.

Once again, it would be Liverpool to concede first in a game of football, as Scott Arfield bagged a well-worked Rangers goal in front of the Ibrox faithful inside the first 16 minutes.

However, much to the delight of the manager, Liverpool's response was immediate - as the in-form Roberto Firmino headed in a close-range header from a corner to level the game not long after falling behind.

The Reds went into half-time with the score level and fans were undoubtedly worrying that another subpar performance and result was on the cards.

However, Gomez delivered a beautiful ball into the box just ten minutes into the second half - to which Firmino responded with a clean finish past Alan McGregor to give Liverpool the lead. Darwin Nunez extended the lead with a tidy effort from a cheeky Firmino assist.

This is when Jota and Salah were introduced onto the pitch - and the records were broken. Salah scored three goals in just six minutes and 12 seconds, the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Champions League.

Harvey Elliott was able to bag his first ever European goal as well when he added Liverpool's seventh to cap of a wonderful first visit to Glasgow for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Once again, the usual problems were there on display from Liverpool - conceding first in a game. But this time the response was much better than it has been in the past, by scoring seven goals away from home in the Champions League.

Up next for Liverpool is the tough task of hosting Manchester City at Anfield at 16:30 on Sunday in the Premier League. They are the only unbeaten side in England's top flight and have the most in-form, profilic striker in Erling Haaland.

It will be a tough game. Let's see what happens.

