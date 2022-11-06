Skip to main content

Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show

Liverpool travelled to the capital in the hope to turn around their form in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk

After beating Napoli 2-0 midweek in the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool were hoping they could turn around their poor Premier League form as they played Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

The warning signs were there for the home side from the minute the lineups were announced - as Antonio Conte set up defensively with a 3-5-1-1 formation.

Jurgen Klopp made just two changes from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Napoli; bringing in Harvey Elliott for James Milner and Darwin Nunez for Curtis Jones.

As keeping with Tottenham Hotspur this season, they got off to a bad start and Liverpool dominated early on. Mohamed Salah put his side in front just eleven minutes into the match after Nunez found him in the centre of the box.

Liverpool spent the majority of the first half searching for the second goal before half-time, and eventually found a way through after horrific defending from Eric Dier put Salah through on goal before lobbing a helpless Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah Goal Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris

It would prove to be a tale of two halves, as Tottenham Hotspur responded imminently following a brief half-time discussion with Antonio Conte. The hosts were knocking and knocking on the door before Harry Kane found a goal back from a tight angle.

The remaining 20 minutes that followed proved to be non-stop defending for Liverpool as they struggled to cut out clear chances to kill the game beyond any doubt. Once again, Alisson proved integral to the victory - as did Ibrahima Konate in defence partnering Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool Alisson

Thiago and Elliott mustered a wonderful midfield double and shades of Fabinho's former self boiled to the surface during the match - much to the delight of the travelling Kop.

Overall, it was a very good day at the office. A positive result which moves Liverpool up to 8th in the table. The first time the Reds have recorded a victory away from home in the Premier League this season.

Up next is a clash at Anfield with Southampton on Saturday at 3pm in the Premier League. Can Liverpool win three matches in a row for just the second time this season?

