Max Verstappen & Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Exchange Shirts At Silverstone Ahead Of The F1 British Grand Prix

Trent Alexander-Arnold was at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix and has exchanged shirts with Max Verstappen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool number 66 is enjoying the final few days of his holiday before returning to training at the AXA Training Centre later this week.

The rest of the squad who were not involved in post-season internationals will return to start the preparations for next season’s campaign on Monday.

Current F1 World Champion Verstappen was preparing for the big race but took time out to meet with Alexander-Arnold and exchange his F1 shirt for one signed by the England international.

The Dutchman, who drives for Red Bull, currently leads the drivers championship, 46 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and will be hoping to open up a bigger gap at the top with a victory at Silverstone.

Carlos Sainz will start in pole position and be joined on the front row by Verstappen with Charles Leclerc in third and Perez in fourth.

The British GP at Silverstone gets underway at 3pm BST.

