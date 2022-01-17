Skip to main content
'Messi Robbed', 'Deserved King' - Fans React To Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Winning The FIFA Best Men's Player Award For 2021

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has been crowned the FIFA Best Men's Player Award for 2021 and fans have reacted to this on social media.

Roberto Lewandowski

The Polish international has enjoyed another year of prolific goal scoring and retains the award he won in 2020.

Lewandowski held off competition in the final from Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Lionel Messi of PSG.

The 33 year old scored 43 goals in a calendar year breaking the record held by Gerd Muller since 1972.

The Polish international also became the first player to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons in the Bundesliga.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the announcement of Lewandowski as the winner for 2021.

Read More

'Messi robbed. But he won the more important award.'

'Congrats Mr,Robert Lewandowski for winning The 2021 Best FIFA Player of The Year Awards!'

'Will not make up for robbing him of a deserved Ballon D'Or in 2021!'

'Salah deserve it'

'Deserved King'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Roberto Lewandowski
