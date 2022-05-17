Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Wins Liverpool's Standard Chartered Men's Player of the Month for April

Thiago Alcantara has won Liverpool’s Player of the Month award for April. The midfielder beat competition from in-form teammates Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane to clinch the award.

April was a successful month for Liverpool, with 7 wins out of 9 matches in all competitions. The Reds won comfortably at home against Manchester United and Everton. They also defeated Manchester City at Wembley to secure a FA Cup final spot and progressed to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Thiago played a key role in all these matches.

IMAGO / PA Images

The midfielder summed up the great month for Liverpool by stating:

“We had some decisive games in the whole month, we had Champions League, important domestic cups as well, Premier League. It was a great month for us.”

The Spanish international also talked about the importance of fans coming back to the stadium and how that has impacted the team’s performances:

“At the beginning it was very tough to play without the fans.”

“It was kind of a new engagement with the stadium itself and how we had to prepare for the games. It was like training, but seriously – it was real.”

“But now with fans again and especially at Anfield, it’s completely different. You know the fans are really here, involved in the game. It’s an important part for all of us.”

Liverpool still have three crucial games to play before the season ends. It is expected that Thiago will play a key role in the final run-in to help the Reds finish strong. The first of those matches is against Southampton today, details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

