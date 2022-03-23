Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?
The fastest Premier League player for this season has been revealed and it is between Liverpool’s Egyptian King Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s solid defender Antonio Rudiger. Who is the fastest?
Liverpool are a team full of speedsters, which is why not only do opposition defenders fear us but also attackers knowing they can’t just run past the defence, like they would in the past.
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andy Robertson are just a few of Liverpool’s quickest players, but how do they match up to the rest of the league.
Data collected by OptaJoe, has revealed that Egyptian King that has the quickest speed for Liverpool this season at an unbelievable 22.74mph. However, one player in the league beat him. Chelsea’s centre-back Antonio Rudiger hit a huge 22.8mph during his side’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.
As football and human capabilities continue to develop, I’m sure in twenty years time we will see faster speeds throughout the whole team, maybe even with the goalkeepers.
