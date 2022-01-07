Mohamed Salah Makes The Cut For Team Of The Year, As Both Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Get Snubbed

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold make the team of the year in French outlet, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both missing out.

Mohamed Salah has been wrongly disregarded in both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Pro XI late last year.

The Egyptian King came only seventh in the Ballon d'Or and completely missed out of the FIFA Pro XI team of the year.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Depsite being considered as the best player in the world at the moment, the Liverpool winger has been constantly been overlooked.

With 16 goals and 8 assists already to his name in the league alone Mohamed Salah is on the best form he has ever produced, which is unbelievable considering he has never really been out of form.

However, the Egytian finally gets the credit he deserves, as French outlet L'Equipe name Mohamed Salah in their team of the year, but no places for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Other players included in the team of 2021 are Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea trio N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Eduoard Mendy, Manchester City pair Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Here are the rest of the team:

