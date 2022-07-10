Skip to main content

Mohamed Salah Arrives In Bangkok To Join Up With Liverpool Squad For Pre-Season Tour

Mohamed Salah has arrived in Thailand to join up with the Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.

The Egyptian made his own way to Bangkok after his holiday and was pictured arriving at the airport in jeans and glasses.

Footage of Salah getting off of the Liverpool bus to a rapturous ovation was tweeted by Liverpool's Twitter account as he starts his preparations for the upcoming campaign.

The Reds will take on Manchester United in Bangkok in their first pre-season friendly on Tuesday before travelling to Singapore to take on another Premier League outfit, Crystal Palace, on Friday.

Watch out for more LFC Transfer Room content of Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia over the coming days.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Sepp Van den Berg, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers, James Norris

Midfielders

Leighton Clarkson, Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, Fabio Carvalho, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thomas Hill, Isaac Mabaya

Forwards

Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark

