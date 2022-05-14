Mohamed Salah has given an update on his fitness ahead of the Champions League final.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup final.

This is the second Cup final that Liverpool have beaten the Blues in a penalty shootout after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this year.

Although supporters are celebrating, and rightfully so, there is a massive dark cloud hanging over the club after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk left the match with injuries.

Mohamed Salah addressed his own injury situation after the FA Cup win.

Mohamed Salah Fit For Champions League Final

The Egyptian winger was forced off in the first half after just 33 minutes of play.

This, of course, sent Liverpool supporters into a frenzy as the club have the Champions League final later this month.

After Liverpool's FA Cup victory Mohamed Salah commented on his injury.

When talking to pitch-side reporter Carrie Brown Salah declared himself fit.

When Brown asked Salah if he would be okay for the Champions League final he responded, "Yes, I'm fine!"

You can never be too careful with your star before a massive final and it seems that Liverpool did just that.

