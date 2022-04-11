Skip to main content
Mohamed Salah Contract Update: 'He Will Put Pen To Paper' As Compromise Expected To Be Reached

According to new reports, Mohamed Salah is expected to sign a new deal with Liverpool as a compromise is expected to be reached.

Liverpool are recovering from the weekend's clash with Manchester City that resulted in a 2-2 draw.

The match provided everything you would have expected from two top Premier League sides.

Bernardo Silva

Before the match, however, the attention was on Mohamed Salah once again as the Egyptian winger conducted an interview with Sky Sports.

In the interview he touched on his contract situation.

"I can't say yes and I can't say no but I've said many times before about what I want but again I can't really go deep in the contract now as it's a really sensitive situation.

"The team need to win and I can't just be going in the news and talking about my contract. I just focus with the team and that's it."

Now, new reports have come out giving a positive update on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract.

Mohamed Salah Expected To Sign New Liverpool Contract

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Age: 29

Club: Liverpool

Position: Right Winger

Appearances this season: 39

Goals this season: 28

Assists this season: 11

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023

Market value: £90.00million

The very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic gave a positive update on Mohamed Salah's contract situation.

"From the sources that I speak to, there is now an expectation that he will put pen to paper and a compromise will be reached but it’s not there yet."

David Ornstein on Mohamed Salah's contract

As Ornstein says, however, an agreement has not been reached yet. It is good to hear that the two sides are closing in on a deal but a large question mark still remains.

One player that has been linked as a potential Salah replacement is Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry would not be needed if the two sides come to an agreement but it is good to see that Liverpool is sounding out potential moves.

