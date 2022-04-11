Mohamed Salah Contract Update: 'He Will Put Pen To Paper' As Compromise Expected To Be Reached
Liverpool are recovering from the weekend's clash with Manchester City that resulted in a 2-2 draw.
The match provided everything you would have expected from two top Premier League sides.
Before the match, however, the attention was on Mohamed Salah once again as the Egyptian winger conducted an interview with Sky Sports.
In the interview he touched on his contract situation.
"I can't say yes and I can't say no but I've said many times before about what I want but again I can't really go deep in the contract now as it's a really sensitive situation.
"The team need to win and I can't just be going in the news and talking about my contract. I just focus with the team and that's it."
Now, new reports have come out giving a positive update on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract.
Read More
Mohamed Salah Expected To Sign New Liverpool Contract
Mohamed Salah
Age: 29
Club: Liverpool
Position: Right Winger
Appearances this season: 39
Goals this season: 28
Assists this season: 11
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023
Market value: £90.00million
The very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic gave a positive update on Mohamed Salah's contract situation.
"From the sources that I speak to, there is now an expectation that he will put pen to paper and a compromise will be reached but it’s not there yet."
David Ornstein on Mohamed Salah's contract
As Ornstein says, however, an agreement has not been reached yet. It is good to hear that the two sides are closing in on a deal but a large question mark still remains.
One player that has been linked as a potential Salah replacement is Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.
Gnabry would not be needed if the two sides come to an agreement but it is good to see that Liverpool is sounding out potential moves.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Agree Deal For Transfer Of Fabio Carvalho From Fulham
- Watch: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Konate, Mane & Diaz Goals Put Reds In Control Of Tie
- Journalist Hints That Mohamed Salah Has Signed A Contract Extension With Liverpool
- Report: 'Another Club' Trying To Hijack Kylian Mbappe From Real Madrid Is Either Liverpool Or Manchester City
- Agent Of Liverpool Superstar Finally Breaks Silence On Contract Extension As Uncertainty Surrounds His Future
- FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: Netherlands To Face Senegal With Liverpool Teammates Virgil van Dijk & Sadio Mane Set To Collide In Qatar
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok