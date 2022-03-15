Mohamed Salah Fit For Crucial Liverpool Clash With Arsenal, One More Return But Two Absentees

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a positive injury update on Mohamed Salah ahead of the crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Egyptian left the pitch after scoring the second goal in the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday with a foot injury he picked up minutes earlier.

IMAGO / colorsport

After missing training on Monday, Klopp gave a positive update to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) about Salah's fitness.

When asked whether his top scorer would be fit to face the Gunners, Klopp was hopeful he would make it.

“Looks like.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful."

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

There was a further boost for Klopp as Ibrahima Konate is also back in contention after missing the last two games.

The only downside for Liverpool's manager however is the likely absences of Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner through illness.

The match at the Emirates Stadium kicks off at 8:15pm and Liverpool can close to within just a point of leaders Manchester City with a victory.

