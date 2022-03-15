Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mohamed Salah Fit For Crucial Liverpool Clash With Arsenal, One More Return But Two Absentees

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a positive injury update on Mohamed Salah ahead of the crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Egyptian left the pitch after scoring the second goal in the 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday with a foot injury he picked up minutes earlier.

Mohamed Salah

After missing training on Monday, Klopp gave a positive update to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) about Salah's fitness.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When asked whether his top scorer would be fit to face the Gunners, Klopp was hopeful he would make it.

“Looks like.

“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

There was a further boost for Klopp as Ibrahima Konate is also back in contention after missing the last two games.

The only downside for Liverpool's manager however is the likely absences of Kostas Tsimikas and James Milner through illness.

The match at the Emirates Stadium kicks off at 8:15pm and Liverpool can close to within just a point of leaders Manchester City with a victory.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Diogo Jota Trent Alexander-Arnold Arsenal
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Prediction | Reds To Edge In-Form Gunners, With Roberto Firmino Back On The Goal Trail? | EPL

By Drew Alexander Ross15 minutes ago
Arsenal, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Preview | Title-Chasing Reds Travel To Top Four Hopefuls Arsenal | EPL

By Callum Owen51 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Mohamed Salah's Transfer Plans

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Will Not Leave Liverpool To Join Real Madrid Or Barcelona

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Agree On Fee For Brazilian, As Fan Favourite Looks Likely To Leave To Another Premier League Club

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'The Clearest Red Card You Could See' - Former Referee On Decision Not To Send Off Robert Sanchez For Foul On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Arsenal, Liverpool, Mo Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Injury: Egypt FA Provide Update On Liverpool Striker Ahead Of Senegal World Cup Playoff Matches

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago
Angel Di Maria of PSG, Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco (left) during the French Cup Final football match between AS Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain
Transfers

Report: Four Options On Shortlist To Replace Mohamed Salah Should He Depart From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago