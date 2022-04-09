The talks around Mohamed Salah and a new contract at Liverpool have continued to be a huge topic among fans, journalists, and the media. From reports of the Egyptian King rejecting an offer from the club to publicly stating his hope of staying.

Since coming back from a disappointing end to his AFCON tournament, Mohamed Salah has not seemed the same player. Before going away for internationals, he was considered to be the best in the world on form.

A mixture of fatigue, lack of confidence, and possible thoughts of his contract negotiations has clearly affected the Liverpool forward’s form.

The Egyptian King’s contract runs out next year, so it is becoming vital that the club gets it sorted as soon as possible. Whether he stays or go, the fans and the club need to know.

We have seen Mohamed Salah on several occasions share his hopes to stay at Liverpool, but an Instagram post is his latest and biggest hint yet in signing his contract extension.

The Reds’ star man won the PFA fans player of the month award for February, which he showed off in front of a background that seems as though it was a message.

The picture behind Salah read ‘Liverpool was made for and & I was made for Liverpool’. Surely the Egyptian is giving some indication, well we hope so anyway.

