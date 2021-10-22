    • October 23, 2021
    All On FSG And John W Henry Now As Mohamed Salah States That He Wants To Stay At Liverpool For The Rest Of His Career

    Author:

    Mohamed Salah has verbally committed his future to Liverpool and leaves it up to the club to cement that. 

    Speaking in an interview with Sky, the Egyptian King has admitted that he is hoping he stays at Liverpool until he retires.

    Salah

    Mohamed Salah has started the season in the best form of his life. The form the Liverpool winger is on has sparked fans, rivals and media to claim he is the best player in the world at the moment.

    It has also pushed the topic of a new contract to highest priority. It will be one of the most important contracts Liverpool will have ever given.

    This is what the Egyptian superstar had to say: 

    “At the moment I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It's hard, I don't want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad.”

    “At the moment I don't see myself playing against Liverpool but let's see what will happen in the future."

    “If ask me, I would love to stay (at Liverpool) until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands.”

    Author Verdict

    This isn't even a debate. Mohamed Salah is one of the best ever players to ever put on a Liverpool shirt.

    Give this man what he wants. He wants a new contract, give it him. He wants £350k a week, give it him. He wants the keys to the city, give it him.

    FSG need to stop twiddling their thumbs and get Mohamed Salah signed onto this football club for the rest of his career. 

    Thank you Mo Salah for doing what you're doing and looking to carry on doing it with us. It is am absolute pleasure to see you in the red shirt every week and we are blessed to have you as our player. 

    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
