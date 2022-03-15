Mohamed Salah Injury: Egypt FA Provide Update On Liverpool Striker Ahead Of Senegal World Cup Playoff Matches

The Egyptian FA have provided an update on the injury status of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Senegal at the end of March.

The 29 year old limped off after scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday and was not pictured in training on Monday as the Reds prepare to take on Arsenal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the game against the Seagulls that there was an injury issue but Salah himself did not think it was serious.

As reported by Kingfut, Egyptian FA spokesman Walid Ed-Atar has confirmed that the injury is only minor and he will be available to play against Sadio Mane's Senegal in the World Cup playoff matches on the 25th and 29th March.

“The national team medical staff are always in contact with Salah and Liverpool medical staff.

“I can say that his injury is minor and it will not prevent him from participating in Senegal games.”

Salah's status for the match against the Gunners on Wednesday remains unclear but it would seem based on this latest update that the worst-case scenario is he will return to action for Liverpool after the international break.

Reds fans will be hoping however that he can at least play some part in the match at the Emirates Stadium as Liverpool try to close to within just one point of leaders Manchester City.

