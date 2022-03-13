Skip to main content
Mohamed Salah Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Win At Brighton

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 on Saturday in the Premier League but came away with an injury concern after Mohamed Salah limped off with a foot injury in the 65th minute.

The Reds picked up the three points to close the gap on leaders Manchester City, who play against Crystal Palace in London on Monday, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Salah who scored from the penalty spot.

There was concern for Jurgen Klopp however when four minutes after scoring Salah had to be replaced by Diogo Jota after picking up a foot injury.

Speaking to BT Sport (as reported by Liverpoolfc.com) Klopp was not sure exactly what the issue is but said Salah himself doesn't think it's a major problem.

“We will see.

“He thinks it’s not serious but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 per cent right.

“I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched. We have to see.”

Liverpool travel to London on Wednesday to take on Arsenal for another huge game in the title race and Klopp will be desperate to have his leading scorer at his disposal.

