Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Stalemate - Fans React - 'Noone Bigger Than The Club Applies To The Owners Too'

After Mohamed Salah opened up regarding his contract stalemate with Liverpool in an interview with GQ Magazine, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The player who has been in scintillating form all season admitted he wants to stay at the club and 'isn't asking for crazy stuff' but also claimed the ball is in the court of Reds owners FSG.

Liverpool fans who are desperate to see their talisman renew his contract posted their reaction on Twitter.

'No one can defend FSG if they let him leave'

'If he leaves he leaves with well wishes. In terms of replacement I think Raphinha makes sense and Diaz on the left.'

'It’s becoming clear that the brand and sporting demands of LFC is beyond FSG in current form. They either need to secure material outside investment or accept they can take the club no further, cash in and step aside. No one being bigger than the club applies to the owners too'

'He wants investment in the squad he said it in another interview pretty much . He wants win everything . Let’s see what Fsg do #lfc'

'They'd rather spend it on their baseball team'

