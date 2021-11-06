Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month Award For October

Liverpool have revealed that Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for the Premier League Player Of The Month award for October.

The Egyptian has been in sensational form this season with many players and ex pundits claiming he is now the best player in the World.

Brilliant October For Salah

Salah scored five Premier League goals in four games in October with two unbelievable individual strikes against Manchester City and Watford.

He faces competition for the award from Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Declan Rice (West Ham), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Maxwell Cornet (Burnley), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Valentino Livramento (Southampton) and Youri Tielemans (Leicester).

September Award

Liverpool's number 11 was named PFA Fans Premier League Player of the Month for September for his three goals scored during that month that included his 100th Premier League goal.

It will be no surprise if the 29 year old follows this up with the Premier League player of the month award for October after the brilliance he has displayed.

